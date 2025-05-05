HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Chikungunya cases go up by 185 in Maharashtra during Jan-April

Mon, 05 May 2025
File image
Even though the monsoon onset is more than a month away, the number of Chikungunya cases in Maharashtra has risen by 185 to 658 during the January-April period, compared with 473 cases recorded during the corresponding period in 2024.

Chikungunya is a viral disease spread through mosquito bites, causing fever and severe joint pain, often accompanied by muscle pain, headache, and rash. 

These cases typically spike during monsoon season.

As per the National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control (NCVBDC) data, Maharashtra saw 658 cases of Chikungunya between January 1 and April 21, 2025.                 

NCVBDC data shows other vector-borne diseases such as malaria, Zika virus, Japanese encephalitis, and dengue are comparatively under control.

Maharashtra saw 2,726 cases of malaria and 1,373 cases of dengue from January 1, 2025, to April 21, which are marginally lower than the 2,867 cases of malaria and 1,639 cases of dengue recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

The state didn't witness new Zika virus cases between January 1 and April 21. The number of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) cases stood at 30, as compared with 258 cases recorded in the corresponding period (January 1 to April 21) 2024.

Zika virus disease (ZVD) is a mosquito-borne illness transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. -- PTI

