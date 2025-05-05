BSE Sensex top gainers today

17:33





Rising for the second in a row, the 30-share BSE barometer gained 294.85 points or 0.37 percent to settle at 80,796.84, marking its highest close in 2025 so far.





During the day, it jumped 547.04 points or 0.67 percent to 81,049.03.





The NSE Nifty rose 114.45 points or 0.47 percent to 24,461.15, its highest closing level in 2025.





Among Sensex firms, Adani Ports jumped 6.29 percent amid reports that Gautam Adani's representatives met with US administration officials to seek the dismissal of criminal charges in a bribery probe.





All other listed Adani group stocks, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Power and Adani Green Energy, ended with sharp gains. Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eternal, Power Grid, ITC, Tata Motors, Asian Paints and Hindustan Unilever were also among Sensex gainers.

