BSE Sensex top gainers today

Mon, 05 May 2025
17:33
image
Benchmark BSE Sensex climbed nearly 295 points to close at an over four-month high on Monday following sustained foreign fund inflows and a sharp correction in global crude oil prices. 

Rising for the second in a row, the 30-share BSE barometer gained 294.85 points or 0.37 percent to settle at 80,796.84, marking its highest close in 2025 so far. 

During the day, it jumped 547.04 points or 0.67 percent to 81,049.03. 

The NSE Nifty rose 114.45 points or 0.47 percent to 24,461.15, its highest closing level in 2025. 

Among Sensex firms, Adani Ports jumped 6.29 percent amid reports that Gautam Adani's representatives met with US administration officials to seek the dismissal of criminal charges in a bribery probe. 

All other listed Adani group stocks, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Power and Adani Green Energy, ended with sharp gains. Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eternal, Power Grid, ITC, Tata Motors, Asian Paints and Hindustan Unilever were also among Sensex gainers.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! China will support Pak for South Asia peace: Envoy
Pak hackers claims breach of Indian defence institutions
According to the sources, the claim suggests that the attackers may have compromised personal information related to defence personnel, including the login credentials.

'India-Pakistan Conflict Would Be A Limited One'
'...without massive amounts of force.'

New CJI-led bench to hear pleas against Waqf Act
The Supreme Court on Monday said the pleas challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act's constitutional validity will now be taken up by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India-designate Justice B R Gavai on May 15 as the incumbent CJI will be...

India closes gates of another dam; Chenab River levels drop
The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, has governed the use of the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960.

