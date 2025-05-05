BJP lashes out at Cong for 'nimbu-mirchi' jibe on Rafales

16:40





BJP MP Amarpal Maurya said the Congress had always insulted the security forces and cast doubts on their abilities. "This is yet another instance of that. I want to say that the Congress and all anti-nationals, whether within the country or outside, will be given a befitting reply," said Maurya, a general secretary in the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit. Speaking to reporters at his Varanasi home on Sunday, Rai questioned the BJP-led Centre for not using the Rafale jets following the Pahalgam attack and symbolically hung 'nimbu-mirchi (lemon-chillies)' on a toy model labelled "Rafale".





"When the Rafale jets were being brought to India, the government tied lemon-chillies to them. I am just reminding the government When will the lemon-chillies be removed and the Rafale jets do their work? The people of the country and the family members of those killed in Pahalgam want to know," Rai had said.





Maurya, a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, however, emphasised the government's stance on national security. "Our government has given a free hand to the security forces to decide the nature and the timing of the assault against the nation's enemies," he said. The BJP leader also expressed his disapproval at the timing of Rai's jibe. He said, "It is unfortunate that even at this juncture, when all must stand united in dealing with the enemy, some can't resist engaging in low-level politics."





Despite the controversy, Rai stood his ground and on Monday said he had only presented the reality. "When Defence Minister Rajnath Singh went to take delivery of the Rafale (jets), he had tied lemon-chillies (to them). I asked when the lemon-chillies would be removed and the Rafale (jets) work. When will action be taken against terrorists?" he told PTI Videos. Responding to the BJP's claim that the Congress insulted the armed forces, Rai said his party had been standing with the government from the beginning on the issue. -- PTI

