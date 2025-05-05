HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
29K Mumbai taxi, auto drivers face licence suspension for refusing short rides

Mon, 05 May 2025
18:14
File image
The traffic police have initiated the process to suspend licences of more than 28,800 taxi and autorickshaw drivers for refusing to ferry passengers wanting to undertake short-distance trips in Mumbai, officials said on Monday. 

The traffic wing of the Mumbai police conducted a special drive against errant taxi and autorickshaw drivers from April 18 to May 2. 

During the drive, as many as 48,417 taxi and auto rickshaw drivers were issued challans (penalty receipts) for different traffic violations, an official said. 

These included taxi and autorickshaw drivers who were found plying vehicles without wearing proper uniforms or carrying valid permits, badges or registration documents. 

A section of these drivers included those who refused short-distance trips and carried more passengers than the designated capacity of their vehicles, he said. 

Accordingly, action was taken against 48,417 autorickshaw and taxi drivers for violating traffic-related rules and a fine of Rs 40.25 lakh was recovered from them, according to the official. 

Process is underway to suspend licences of 28,814 taxi and autorickshaw drivers for saying no to short-distance trips of commuters, he added. -- PTI

