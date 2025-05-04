HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Woman's body stuffed into trolley bag found in Gurugram

Sun, 04 May 2025
21:13
A woman's body drenched in blood and stuffed into a black trolley bag left on the side of a road near Shiv Nadar School, the police said on Sunday.

The police said the body, which has deep injuries on her head, has not been identified yet. 

The Gurugram police announced a reward of Rs 25,000 to anyone who identifies the body.

A murder FIR has been registered and police are searching CCTV footage of nearby areas. The body has been kept in the mortuary, they added.

A senior police officer said the deceased was around 30 to 35 years old. 

The crime scene on Faridabad Road was inspected by the police's scene-of-crime, fingerprint and dog squad teams. 

In the preliminary investigation, it is found that the body has been brought from some other place and dumped here, he added.

"The deceased is wearing a green top and green jeans and wearing a bangle in her right hand. A picture is tattooed on the wrist of her right hand and she has a bracelet in her left hand. Number 8 is tattooed on the thumb of her left hand and a little below the left shoulder 'Maa' is tattooed in black and red colour," said the spokesperson of the Gurugram police. -- PTI 

