Two killed, one injured after tree falls during storm in MP's Chhatarpur

12:42

File image





The incident occurred at Gunjora village in the Ram Toriya Panchayat on Saturday evening, an official said.





Sub-divisional officer of police Amit Amava said the tree fell due to a storm, killing Vrindavan Lodhi (50) and Balram Lodhi (35).





One person was injured, he said.





A group of people were performing a puja under the old tree when it fell, former Janpad Panchayat member Ramkripal Sharma said. -- PTI

