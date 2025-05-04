HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Two killed, one injured after tree falls during storm in MP's Chhatarpur

Sun, 04 May 2025
12:42
File image
File image
Two persons were killed and one sustained injuries when a tree fell on them during a storm in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, the police said on Sunday. 

The incident occurred at Gunjora village in the Ram Toriya Panchayat on Saturday evening, an official said. 

Sub-divisional officer of police Amit Amava said the tree fell due to a storm, killing Vrindavan Lodhi (50) and Balram Lodhi (35). 

One person was injured, he said. 

A group of people were performing a puja under the old tree when it fell, former Janpad Panchayat member Ramkripal Sharma said. -- PTI

