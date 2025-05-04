HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Two held in Amritsar on charge of spying for Pak

Sun, 04 May 2025
11:37
In a counter-espionage operation, Punjab Police arrested two persons for their alleged role in leaking sensitive information and photographs of army cantonment areas and air bases in Amritsar. 

Director general of police Gaurav Yadav on Sunday said the Amritsar Rural police arrested Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih on Saturday. 

Preliminary investigation revealed their links to Pakistani intelligence operatives, established through Harpreet Singh alias Pittu currently lodged in Amritsar Central Jail, the DGP said. 

A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act, and the investigation is underway. "Further critical revelations are expected as the probe deepens," the DGP added. -- PTI 

