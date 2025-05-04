Two held in Amritsar on charge of spying for Pak

11:37





Director general of police Gaurav Yadav on Sunday said the Amritsar Rural police arrested Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih on Saturday.





Preliminary investigation revealed their links to Pakistani intelligence operatives, established through Harpreet Singh alias Pittu currently lodged in Amritsar Central Jail, the DGP said.





A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act, and the investigation is underway. "Further critical revelations are expected as the probe deepens," the DGP added. -- PTI

