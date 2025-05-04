HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sitharaman heads to Milan for 58th ADB annual meet

Sun, 04 May 2025
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lead the Indian delegation of officials from the Department of Economic Affairs to attend the 58th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of Asian Development Bank, scheduled to take place in Milan, Italy, from May 4-7. 

The meetings will be attended by official delegations of the Board of Governors of ADB, official delegations of ADB members and international financial institutions, the finance ministry said in a statement on Sunday. 

The finance minister will participate in the annual meeting's focal events like the Governors' Business Session, Governor's Plenary Session and as a panellist in the ADB Governors' Seminar on 'Cross-Border Collaboration for Future Resilience', it said. 

On the sidelines of the ADB's 58th Annual Meeting, she will also hold bilateral meetings with finance ministers of Italy, Japan, and Bhutan, in addition to meetings with President of ADB, the President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development, and the Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation. 

The minister will also interact with the Indian diaspora in Milan, besides meeting global think-tanks, business leaders and CEOs, and participating in a plenary session of the NEXT Milan Forum at the Bocconi University on 'Balancing Economic and Climate Resilience', it added. -- PTI

