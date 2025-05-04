HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Raj MLA detained in Jaipur on charges of corruption

Sun, 04 May 2025
17:46
MLA Jaikrishn Patel/Image courtesy Instagram
The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Rajasthan on Sunday detained Bharat Adivasi Party MLA Jaikrishn Patel in a corruption case, officials said on Sunday. 

A team of the ACB went to the MLA's quarters in Jyoti Nagar after a complaint that demanded a bribe. 

He was detained and brought to the ACB headquarters for questioning. 

ACB director general Ravi Prakash Mehreda will divulge further details in a press conference in the evening, they added. 

Patel is a first-time MLA from the tribal dominated Bagidora assembly constituency of Banswara district. -- PTI

