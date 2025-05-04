Raj MLA detained in Jaipur on charges of corruption

17:46

MLA Jaikrishn Patel/Image courtesy Instagram





A team of the ACB went to the MLA's quarters in Jyoti Nagar after a complaint that demanded a bribe.





He was detained and brought to the ACB headquarters for questioning.





ACB director general Ravi Prakash Mehreda will divulge further details in a press conference in the evening, they added.





Patel is a first-time MLA from the tribal dominated Bagidora assembly constituency of Banswara district. -- PTI

