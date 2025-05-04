HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Pro-Pak' slogans: VHP, Bajrang Dal men read Hanuman Chalisa in UP village

Sun, 04 May 2025
Share:
21:30
File image
File image
Members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged a demonstration and read the Hanuman Chalisa in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district on Sunday, in protest against a video of pro-Pakistan sloganeering allegedly shared on the social media by a boy from the area, a police officer said. 

Chitrakoot's additional superintendent of police Chakrapani Tripathi said some members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal protested and read the Hanuman Chalisa in Nibuha Purva village located within the Shivrampur police station limits. 

He said a few days ago, a boy from the village allegedly posted a video of pro-Pakistan sloganeering on the social media, following which a case was registered. 

 The officer said a large number of police personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

India cuts Baglihar water flow; Kishanganga next?
India cuts Baglihar water flow; Kishanganga next?

India has stopped releasing water from the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River and is planning similar measures at the Kishanganga Dam on the Jhelum River, following a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. These hydroelectric dams...

IPL Updates: Arshdeep on fire! Removes Pooran
IPL Updates: Arshdeep on fire! Removes Pooran

LIVE! Blackout rehearsal in Ferozepur amid India-Pak tension
LIVE! Blackout rehearsal in Ferozepur amid India-Pak tension

16 new battalions, 2 Pak, B'desh border HQs for BSF
16 new battalions, 2 Pak, B'desh border HQs for BSF

The Border Security Force (BSF) is set to receive government approval for 16 new battalions, comprising around 17,000 personnel, and two forward headquarters for its western and eastern commands. The move aims to strengthen security...

Chhattisgarh to bring new law against tribal conversion
Chhattisgarh to bring new law against tribal conversion

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced that his government will introduce a new stringent law to prevent religious conversion of tribal people, and possibly others. He also advocated for the delisting of tribals,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD