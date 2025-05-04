HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Portals of Badrinath open, temple adorned with 15 tons of flowers

Sun, 04 May 2025
Share:
18:29
Devotees throng Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand/ANI Photo
Devotees throng Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand/ANI Photo
The portals of the Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district were opened for devotees on Sunday after a six-month closure. 

Amid Vedic chants, the doors of the temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu were opened at 6 am. 

Fifteen tons of flowers of various varieties adorned the temple and an Indian Army played devotional music on the occasion. 

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Bharatiya Janata Party state unit president Mahendra Bhatt and Tehri MLA Kishore Upadhyay were present for the ceremony. 

Flowers were showered on the devotees from a helicopter for around 10 minutes. 

Sounds of drumbeats, tunes of Army bands and thousands of devotees chanting 'Jai Badri Vishal' rang throughout. 

Women from Mana and Bemni villages performed the Jhumailo dance in the temple premises and devotees from other states sang 'bhajans'. 

The chief minister said that the state government has made all the necessary arrangements for a safe and smooth Chardham Yatra. 

He also urged the devotees to cooperate in the government's efforts to make it a "green and clean" yatra. 

A special prayer was first performed in the temple by the chief priest of Badrinath Dham, Rawal, Dharmadhikari and Vedpathis. 

As per rituals, Goddess Lakshmi was taken out of the sanctum sanctorum and made to circumambulate the temple and later seated inside the Lakshmi temple. 

After this, Lord Kuber and Lord Uddhav were seated in the sanctum sanctorum of Badrinath temple. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India cuts Baglihar water flow; Kishanganga next?
India cuts Baglihar water flow; Kishanganga next?

India has stopped releasing water from the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River and is planning similar measures at the Kishanganga Dam on the Jhelum River, following a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. These hydroelectric dams...

IPL 2025 Updates: Rana ends the partnership
IPL 2025 Updates: Rana ends the partnership

LIVE! SC to hear batch of pleas against Waqf Act tomorrow
LIVE! SC to hear batch of pleas against Waqf Act tomorrow

AI flight diverted after missile attack in Tel Aviv
AI flight diverted after missile attack in Tel Aviv

An Air India flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv was diverted to Abu Dhabi on Sunday after a missile attack near the Tel Aviv airport. The airline has suspended Tel Aviv flights till May 6. The attack happened less than an hour before the Air...

India suspends X accounts of Bilawal, Imran Khan
India suspends X accounts of Bilawal, Imran Khan

Former Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto had acknowledged his country's tango with terror operatives, saying that Pakistan has a past.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD