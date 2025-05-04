HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Missile threat: AI's Tel Aviv flight diverted to Abu Dhabi

Sun, 04 May 2025
An Air India flight from the national capital to Tel Aviv was diverted to Abu Dhabi on Sunday as there was a missile attack near the airport in the Israeli city, according to sources. 

The airline has also suspended the Tel Aviv flights till May 6. 

The attack happened less than an hour before the Air India flight AI139, operated with a Boeing 787 aircraft, was to land at Tel Aviv, the sources said. 

"Air India flight AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv of 4 May 2025 was diverted to Abu Dhabi after an incident at Ben Gurion airport this morning. The flight has landed normally in Abu Dhabi and will soon return to Delhi," the airline said in a statement. 

The airline said its operations to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended with immediate effect till May 6 to ensure the safety of its customers and staff. -- PTI

