HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man, woman held for assaulting female passenger on express train in Maha

Sun, 04 May 2025
Share:
19:33
image
The Government Railway Police on Sunday arrested two persons, including a woman, for allegedly assaulting a female co-passenger on an express train near Palghar in Maharashtra, an official said.

The complainant also alleged that she was molested during the attack.

Assistant commissioner of police Dyaneshwar Ganore from GRP's Vasai unit said the alleged incident took place in the general compartment of the Avantika Express on Saturday.

Amid overcrowding, the complainant got into an argument with a fellow woman passenger, who allegedly attacked her with a blade, the official said. Soon, the alleged attacker was joined by a man.

The police acted on the complaint of the female traveller and arrested the accused man and woman, the official said, adding that a probe is underway. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India cuts Baglihar water flow; Kishanganga next?
India cuts Baglihar water flow; Kishanganga next?

India has stopped releasing water from the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River and is planning similar measures at the Kishanganga Dam on the Jhelum River, following a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. These hydroelectric dams...

IPL Updates: Punjab Kings lose their fourth wicket
IPL Updates: Punjab Kings lose their fourth wicket

LIVE! Blackout rehearsal in Ferozepur amid India-Pak tension
LIVE! Blackout rehearsal in Ferozepur amid India-Pak tension

J-K: 3 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge
J-K: 3 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge

Three Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a 500-metre deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday. The Army truck was part of a...

Axed CRPF jawan to challenge dismissal over Pak marriage
Axed CRPF jawan to challenge dismissal over Pak marriage

Hours after being dismissed from service for 'concealing' his marriage with a Pakistani woman, Central Reserve Police Force trooper Munir Ahmed said he solemnised his marriage nearly a month after getting permission from the force's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD