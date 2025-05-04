Man, woman held for assaulting female passenger on express train in Maha

19:33





The complainant also alleged that she was molested during the attack.





Assistant commissioner of police Dyaneshwar Ganore from GRP's Vasai unit said the alleged incident took place in the general compartment of the Avantika Express on Saturday.





Amid overcrowding, the complainant got into an argument with a fellow woman passenger, who allegedly attacked her with a blade, the official said. Soon, the alleged attacker was joined by a man.





The police acted on the complaint of the female traveller and arrested the accused man and woman, the official said, adding that a probe is underway. -- PTI

The Government Railway Police on Sunday arrested two persons, including a woman, for allegedly assaulting a female co-passenger on an express train near Palghar in Maharashtra, an official said.