India suspends X accounts of Bilawal, Imran Khan

Former Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto had acknowledged his country's tango with terror operatives, saying that Pakistan has a past.





Bhutto acknowledged Pakistan's history with extremism, claiming the nation has suffered as a result and has since reformed.





His statement followed Defence Minister Khwaja Asif's admission of Pakistan's involvement in backing and funding terrorist groups.





In a conversation with Sky News's Yalda Hakim on Thursday, Bhutto said, "As far as what the defence minister said, I don't think it is a secret that Pakistan has a past... As a result, we have suffered, Pakistan has suffered. We have gone through wave after wave of extremism. But as a result of what we suffered, we also learned our lessons. We have gone through internal reforms to address this problem..."





"As far as Pakistan's history is concerned, it is history, and it is not something that we are partaking in today. It is true that it is an unfortunate part of our history," Bhutto further said. -- ANI

