HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Four Bangladeshis held from Delhi's Azadpur Sabzi Mandi

Sun, 04 May 2025
Share:
14:40
File image
File image
The Delhi police apprehended four allegedly illegal Bangladeshi nationals disguised as transgender people from the Azadpur Sabzi Mandi area in northwest Delhi, an official said on Sunday. 

The arrests came following a surveillance operation on Saturday and they have been handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office for further deportation proceedings. 

All four were involved in begging at traffic signals and were using a banned app to stay in touch with their families to avoid detection, the officials said. 

The police revealed that they had undergone minor surgeries and hormonal treatments to alter their appearances and evade detection. 

The accused were identified as Mohammed Armaan (21), Mohammed Arif (26), Mohammed Jahid (21) and Mohammed Babul (40), all residents of Narayanganj in Bangladesh. 

During interrogation, they admitted to illegally crossing borders and entering India with the help of agents and later travelling to Delhi by train, police said. 

The police recovered two smartphones from their possession, both of which had a banned app, which the suspects used to contact their families in Bangladesh. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! After Indus, India cuts water flow through Baglihar dam
LIVE! After Indus, India cuts water flow through Baglihar dam

Pak bans Indian ships after New Delhi's fresh sanctions
Pak bans Indian ships after New Delhi's fresh sanctions

Pakistan has banned Indian-flagged ships from entering its ports with immediate effect after India imposed fresh punitive measures, including a ban on the import of goods and entry of Pakistani vessels into its ports, against Islamabad...

CRPF allowed me to marry Pak woman: Sacked trooper
CRPF allowed me to marry Pak woman: Sacked trooper

Hours after being dismissed from service for 'concealing' his marriage with a Pakistani woman, Central Reserve Police Force trooper Munir Ahmed said he solemnised his marriage nearly a month after getting permission from the force's...

It's The Enemy's Flag. I Still Won't Step On It
It's The Enemy's Flag. I Still Won't Step On It

'I'm not dismissing the anger that drives people to stomp on the enemy's flag.'In times of collective grief and rage, that kind of expression is understandable, especially in the age of viral content.'But must I do it too?' asks Nikhil...

Shepherd saw bowler's body language, knew he had him
Shepherd saw bowler's body language, knew he had him

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Romario Shepherd says he sensed confusion in Khaleel Ahmed's thinking, which helped him execute his range-hitting plans effectively against the Chennai Super Kings pacer in the death overs.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD