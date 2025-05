12:34





According to the NCS, the tremor occurred at 9:30 AM at a depth of 10 kilometers.





Earlier on May 3, another earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Madhya Pradesh's Betul, at a depth of 5 km. -- ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Sunday morning, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).