HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Deora mocks Uddhav for 'vacationing in Europe' during Pahalgam attack

Sun, 04 May 2025
Share:
21:15
image
Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora on Sunday took potshots at Uddhav Thackeray for being on vacation in Europe "while bullets flew in Pahalgam".   

By contrast, Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde helped the victims, Deora said in a post on X.  

"From sons of the soil to tourists of India'...how far the Thackerays have fallen. While bullets flew in #Pahalgam, they were vacationing in Europe. On #Maharashtra Day, they vanished without a word. No statement. No solidarity...," said Deora, a former Congress Lok Sabha member from Mumbai. 

Shinde "led from the front, stood with victims & honoured our heroes," he said, apparently referring to the deputy CM's initiative to bring back stranded tourists in the aftermath of the April 22 attack in south Kashmir. Maharashtra needs "warriors on duty, not part-time Netas on holiday", Deora quipped. 

As per the Shiv Sena-UBT sources, the Thackerays were expected to be back from their vacation on Sunday. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India cuts Baglihar water flow; Kishanganga next?
India cuts Baglihar water flow; Kishanganga next?

India has stopped releasing water from the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River and is planning similar measures at the Kishanganga Dam on the Jhelum River, following a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. These hydroelectric dams...

IPL Updates: Arshdeep on fire! Removes Pooran
IPL Updates: Arshdeep on fire! Removes Pooran

LIVE! Blackout rehearsal in Ferozepur amid India-Pak tension
LIVE! Blackout rehearsal in Ferozepur amid India-Pak tension

16 new battalions, 2 Pak, B'desh border HQs for BSF
16 new battalions, 2 Pak, B'desh border HQs for BSF

The Border Security Force (BSF) is set to receive government approval for 16 new battalions, comprising around 17,000 personnel, and two forward headquarters for its western and eastern commands. The move aims to strengthen security...

Chhattisgarh to bring new law against tribal conversion
Chhattisgarh to bring new law against tribal conversion

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced that his government will introduce a new stringent law to prevent religious conversion of tribal people, and possibly others. He also advocated for the delisting of tribals,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD