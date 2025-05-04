HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

China's Xi to visit Russia from May 7-10, attend V-day celebrations

Sun, 04 May 2025
Share:
16:20
Chinese President Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay an official visit to Russia from May 7-10, during which he will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and attend the Victory Day celebrations, the Kremlin said on Sunday. 

"During the talks, the main issues of further development of relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction, as well as current issues of the international and regional agenda will be discussed," it said. 

The two leaders would sign several bilateral inter-governmental and inter-departmental documents during Xi's visit at the personal invitation of President Putin, it added. 

Xi last visited Russia in October 2024 for the BRICS summit. Russia had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Victory Day parade, but it was decided that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would attend the event. 

However, Singh is also set to skip the Victory Day parade and his deputy Sanjay Seth is likely to represent India at the event. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: KKR win toss, to bat vs RR
IPL 2025 Updates: KKR win toss, to bat vs RR

LIVE! After Indus, India cuts water flow through Baglihar dam
LIVE! After Indus, India cuts water flow through Baglihar dam

Pak bans Indian ships after New Delhi's fresh sanctions
Pak bans Indian ships after New Delhi's fresh sanctions

Pakistan has banned Indian-flagged ships from entering its ports with immediate effect after India imposed fresh punitive measures, including a ban on the import of goods and entry of Pakistani vessels into its ports, against Islamabad...

CRPF allowed me to marry Pak woman: Sacked trooper
CRPF allowed me to marry Pak woman: Sacked trooper

Hours after being dismissed from service for 'concealing' his marriage with a Pakistani woman, Central Reserve Police Force trooper Munir Ahmed said he solemnised his marriage nearly a month after getting permission from the force's...

It's The Enemy's Flag. I Still Won't Step On It
It's The Enemy's Flag. I Still Won't Step On It

'I'm not dismissing the anger that drives people to stomp on the enemy's flag.'In times of collective grief and rage, that kind of expression is understandable, especially in the age of viral content.'But must I do it too?' asks Nikhil...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD