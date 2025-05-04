HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BTech student found hanging in IIT Kharagpur hostel room

Sun, 04 May 2025
Share:
14:14
image
A third-year BTech student of IIT Kharagpur was found hanging in his hostel room on Sunday, an official said. 

The body of Mohammad Asif Qamar was found hanging in his hostel room in Madanmohan Malviya Hall in IIT Kharagpur campus, the official said. 

Qamar was a third-year student of the civil engineering department and his door was locked from inside since Saturday night, the official, said quoting his friends and hostel superintendent. 

On Sunday morning cops from the police outpost on the campus were informed and they broke open the door to find him hanging. 

Qamar was from Seohar district in Bihar. 

His family has been informed. A senior police officer confirmed the death. 

He said the police have got some leads and the investigation was proceeding on that. 

He said prima facie it was a case of suicide but investigations were on. 

On April 20 Aniket Walkar, a fourth-year student in the Department of Ocean Engineering and Naval Architecture, was found hanging in his hostel room. 

On January 12, the body of a third-year undergraduate student Shaon Malik was found in his hostel room. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! After Indus, India cuts water flow through Baglihar dam
LIVE! After Indus, India cuts water flow through Baglihar dam

Pak bans Indian ships after New Delhi's fresh sanctions
Pak bans Indian ships after New Delhi's fresh sanctions

Pakistan has banned Indian-flagged ships from entering its ports with immediate effect after India imposed fresh punitive measures, including a ban on the import of goods and entry of Pakistani vessels into its ports, against Islamabad...

CRPF allowed me to marry Pak woman: Sacked trooper
CRPF allowed me to marry Pak woman: Sacked trooper

Hours after being dismissed from service for 'concealing' his marriage with a Pakistani woman, Central Reserve Police Force trooper Munir Ahmed said he solemnised his marriage nearly a month after getting permission from the force's...

It's The Enemy's Flag. I Still Won't Step On It
It's The Enemy's Flag. I Still Won't Step On It

'I'm not dismissing the anger that drives people to stomp on the enemy's flag.'In times of collective grief and rage, that kind of expression is understandable, especially in the age of viral content.'But must I do it too?' asks Nikhil...

Shepherd saw bowler's body language, knew he had him
Shepherd saw bowler's body language, knew he had him

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Romario Shepherd says he sensed confusion in Khaleel Ahmed's thinking, which helped him execute his range-hitting plans effectively against the Chennai Super Kings pacer in the death overs.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD