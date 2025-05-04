HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Assam: 5 cops suspended, OC shifted over 'assault' of man in police station

Sun, 04 May 2025
Share:
20:29
File image
File image
Five police personnel were suspended on Sunday, and the officer in-charge of a police station in Assam's Tinsukia district was transferred after it was alleged that they were involved in assaulting a man, officials said.

An enquiry was also ordered by Superintendent of Police Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, they said.

The man, who had got into an argument with the police during polling for panchayat elections on Friday, was allegedly brought to the Bordumsa police station the next night on instructions of the OC, Biswajit Saharia.

He was allegedly mercilessly beaten up inside the police station. 

After the locals learnt of the incident, they started protesting, demanding action against the personnel involved.

Two sub-inspectors and three constables were suspended with immediate effect and closed to the district headquarter, officials said.

The OC, Saharia, was transferred and closed to reserve, they said.

The SP also ordered the sub-divisional police officer of Margherita, Dinesh Pratap Singh Rathode, to conduct an enquiry and submit the report within 48 hours for further action. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India cuts Baglihar water flow; Kishanganga next?
India cuts Baglihar water flow; Kishanganga next?

India has stopped releasing water from the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River and is planning similar measures at the Kishanganga Dam on the Jhelum River, following a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. These hydroelectric dams...

IPL Updates: Punjab Kings lose their fourth wicket
IPL Updates: Punjab Kings lose their fourth wicket

LIVE! Blackout rehearsal in Ferozepur amid India-Pak tension
LIVE! Blackout rehearsal in Ferozepur amid India-Pak tension

J-K: 3 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge
J-K: 3 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge

Three Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a 500-metre deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday. The Army truck was part of a...

Axed CRPF jawan to challenge dismissal over Pak marriage
Axed CRPF jawan to challenge dismissal over Pak marriage

Hours after being dismissed from service for 'concealing' his marriage with a Pakistani woman, Central Reserve Police Force trooper Munir Ahmed said he solemnised his marriage nearly a month after getting permission from the force's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD