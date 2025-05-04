HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
A group of boys threatened me at concert: Sonu Nigam

Sun, 04 May 2025
12:39
Singer Sonu Nigam, who is currently facing an FIR for allegedly offending the sentiments of Kannadigas during a recent concert in Bengaluru, has stated that he was "threatened" by a small group of boys to sing in Kannada at the event. 

He also urged people "not to generalise" or hold the entire community responsible for the actions of a few. 

An FIR was registered at the Avalahalli Police Station in Bengaluru on Saturday against the popular playback singer for reportedly retorting, "Kannada. Kannada. This is the reason behind the incident in Pahalgam," in response to an audience member's request to sing in Kannada. In his complaint, Dharamaraj Ananthayya, the president of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), said Nigam had not only insulted Kannadigas but also likened their cultural pride and linguistic identity to violence and intolerance by linking the request for a Kannada song to a terrorist act. 

Nigam, 51, shared his side of the story in a video on Instagram posted on Saturday. 

"There were four-five goon-type people who were shouting 'Kannada-Kannada' angrily. There were girls who were requesting them not to shout like that, asking them not to disturb the scene. It's important to tell those four-five people that terrorists in Pahalgam didn't ask the language of the people..." -- PTI

