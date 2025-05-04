6 illegal Bangladeshi women detained in Delhi

12:17





According to deputy commissioner of police (East), Abhishek Dhania, the operation was initiated following a tip-off received at Mandawali police station.





At first, a team apprehended a woman suspected to be an illegal immigrant.





"On being interrogated, she revealed the whereabouts of five more Bangladeshi nationals hiding in the Paharganj area. Based on the inputs, the team detained the remaining women," the DCP said.





The six women have been identified as Mim Akhtar, 23, Meena Begum, 35, Sheikh Munni, 36, Payal Sheikh, 25, Sonia Akhtar, 36, and Taniya Khan, 34.





The police said that none of the women possessed any valid visa, passport, or permits required to stay in the country.





The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has been roped in to initiate deportation procedures.





The women are currently being held in safe custody.





The action comes as part of an ongoing drive to detect and deport illegal immigrants living in the city. -- PTI

