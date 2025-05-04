HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
4 arrested for taking money from NEET aspirants for medical seat

Sun, 04 May 2025
The police arrested four members of an interstate gang here for allegedly taking money from NEET aspirants for admission to medical college, an officer said.

The four persons including two from Odisha were arrested by Bhubaneswar Special Crime Unit on Saturday, Commissioner of Police, S D Singh said.

The police commissioner said the gang used to take money from medical aspirants by promising them admission to medical colleges. 

The gang had plans to engage dummy candidates to write the examination, Singh said.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test  (NEET) UG-2025 will be held on Sunday from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The four arrested persons were identified as Priyadarshi Kumar from Jharkhand, Arvind Kumar from Bihar, and Sunil Samantray and Rudra Narayan Behera from Odisha, police said.

"The modus operandi involved local scouts who procured NEET aspirant details, including Aadhaar cards, facilitating their registration. Once the admit cards are obtained, they are transferred to operatives in Bihar. It is suspected that proxy candidates take the NEET exam by manipulating the admit card details," a statement issued by police said.

The gang was charging Rs 20 to Rs 30 lakh per candidate, it said. -- PTI

