33 Sambhal schools fined for forcing students over book purchases

Sun, 04 May 2025
17:30
File image
The district administration has fined 33 private schools Rs 1 lakh each for allegedly compelling students to purchase textbooks from specific sellers and using textbooks from private publishers, in violation of state regulations. 

According to an official statement issued by district magistrate Rajendra Pensiya on Sunday, an investigation was conducted into the textbooks being used in schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE). 

The probe found that 33 schools were either using textbooks from private publishers or forcing students to buy books only from specific sellers. 

This practice was found to be in contravention of provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Self-Financed Independent Schools (Fee Regulation) Act. 

As a first-time penalty, each school has been fined Rs 1 lakh. 

The district administration has directed the schools to deposit the penalty within a week and submit the receipt to the district inspector of schools. 

Further action can be taken for non-compliance, officials said. -- PTI

