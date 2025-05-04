HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
3 detained in Rajasthan for 'selling' NEET paper for Rs 40 lakh

Sun, 04 May 2025
18:53
Three men were detained by the Special Operations Group of Rajasthan police for allegedly trying to dupe a NEET candidate of Rs 40 lakh by promising him the question paper, an officer on Sunday said. 

The accused were identified as Balwan, 27, Mukesh Meena, 40, and Hardas, 38, according to the police. 

On Friday, the three took the student and his family members to Gurugram and asked for the money, at which point the student's family asked them to show the paper. 

When they refused, they contacted the SOG, which apprehended the three on Saturday. 

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, or NEET-UG, was held on Sunday to qualify candidates for admissions in medical colleges across India. -- PTI

