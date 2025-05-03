HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sanjauli mosque to be demolished, orders Shimla municipal commissioner court

Sat, 03 May 2025
Share:
18:11
image
Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner's Court ruled on Saturday that all five stories of the disputed Sanjauli Mosque in Shimla were unauthorised and ordered the demolition of the entire structure, according to a lawyer.
   
A section of residents of Sanjauli and Hindu outfits had launched an agitation to press for the demolition of the mosque, claiming that it was unauthorised but no action was taken by the Corporation during the past 15 years.
 
The court had on October 5, 2024, ordered the demolition of the top three "unauthorised" stories and asked the Waqf Board to produce the documents of sanctioned plans of the remaining two stories.
 
Advocate Jagat Pal, representing the locals who were seeking the demolition of the mosque, said that the Waqf Board failed to produce the documents on ownership of the land and also the sanctioned building plan.
 
Following this, the court of Municipal Commissioner Bhupendra Atri passed the order for the demolition of the mosque, Pal said.
 
The Himachal Pradesh High Court had directed the MC Commissioner to decide the case within three months by May 8 and the MC Court passed the orders after hearing both the parties.
 
The advocate appearing for the Waqf Board had argued that the mosque existed prior to 1947 and the mosque was constructed after demolishing the old mosque.
 
The court asked why the sanction was not sought for reconstructing the mosque from the Municipal Corporation and why the construction was carried out in violation of the rules.
 
On the direction of the court of Municipal Commissioner Bhupendra Atri, the work to demolish the three unauthorised stories had started and a roof the mosque, two lanterns of the fourth storey and walls of two stories had already been removed and now orders have been passed for demolishing the entire mosque. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Omar meets Modi, discusses JK situation post Pahalgam
LIVE! Omar meets Modi, discusses JK situation post Pahalgam

Before Pahalgam massacre, intel warned of attack on tourists
Before Pahalgam massacre, intel warned of attack on tourists

Days before the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, intelligence agencies had flagged the potential targeting of tourists especially those staying in hotels on the outskirts of Srinagar in the foothills of the Zabarwan range, officials in...

Flight searched in SL for 'Pahalgam terror attack suspects'
Flight searched in SL for 'Pahalgam terror attack suspects'

Sri Lankan police searched a flight arriving in Colombo from Chennai after receiving a tip that a suspect linked to the Pahalgam terror attack could be on board. The search was conducted in coordination with local authorities following...

I do not belong to Pak: JK cop after HC stays deportation
I do not belong to Pak: JK cop after HC stays deportation

For Ali, who hails from Mendhar sub-division near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, the uniform is more than a job -- it's a calling. He has dedicated nearly half his life in the police force, serving its various wings with...

IPL 2025 Updates: Will rain affect RCB vs CSK match?
IPL 2025 Updates: Will rain affect RCB vs CSK match?

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD