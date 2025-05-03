Reliance Power to invest Rs 10-cr for Asia's largest solar-BESS unit

10:13

Jaden Mathew Paul, Business Standard



A unit of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power has signed a 25-year agreement with State-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to supply solar power backed by battery storage, the company said on Friday.



Reliance NU Suntech will develop Asias largest single-site integrated solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) project.



The 930 megawatt (Mw) solar power unit will be paired with a 465 Mw/1,860 megawatt-hour (Mwh) BESS at a fixed tariff of Rs 3.53 per kilowatt hour, said the wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Power in a press statement.



The project will need a capital investment of up to Rs 10,000 crore and it is expected to be commissioned in two years.



'This agreement represents one of the most significant long-term power offtake arrangements in India to date, marking a major milestone in the nations transition to clean energy,' said NU Suntech.



The deal was finalised after NU Suntech won SECIs Tranche XVII auction in December 2024 and secured the largest allocation among five bidders.



The allocation was awarded through a tariff-based competitive bidding process.



NU Suntech submitted a performance bank guarantee worth Rs 378 crore. The entire process -- from auction to signing the agreement -- was completed in under five months and marks the companys operational agility and project execution strength, it said.



Reliance Power aims to expand its 5,305 Mw portfolio, which includes the coal-based 3,960 Mw Sasan power plant.



'This landmark agreement represents a significant step in Reliance Powers long-term strategy to lead Indias transition to sustainable, low-cost energy solutions,' said NU Suntech.



A 465 Mw/1,860 Mwh BESS means power back up (supply) of 465 Mw for four hours.



