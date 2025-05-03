Rain, thunderstorm likely in Delhi; yellow alert issued

20:21

Delhi is likely to witness a brief spell of rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, on Saturday evening, the weather department said.





The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast gusty winds, reaching speeds of 40-50 kilometres per hour, for the capital, with a "yellow" alert -- "Be Aware" -- in place, according to the IMD's colour code.





The department said light rain, moderate thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds are likely over several parts of Delhi, including Jafarpur, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Mehrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar and Deramandi, as well as in parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar and Ballabhgarh.





As a precaution, people have been advised to stay indoors, avoid sheltering under trees, unplug electronic appliances and stay away from water bodies and objects that conduct electricity.





Meanwhile, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35 degrees Celsius, 4.3 notches below the season's average, while the minimum settled at 22.2 degrees Celsius, 2.5 notches below normal.





Humidity levels fluctuated between 82 per cent and 53 per cent during the day.





The weather department has forecast thunderstorms and rain for Sunday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius respectively. -- PTI