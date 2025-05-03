HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rain, thunderstorm likely in Delhi; yellow alert issued

Sat, 03 May 2025
Share:
20:21
image
Delhi is likely to witness a brief spell of rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, on Saturday evening, the weather department said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast gusty winds, reaching speeds of 40-50 kilometres per hour, for the capital, with a "yellow" alert -- "Be Aware" -- in place, according to the IMD's colour code.

The department said light rain, moderate thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds are likely over several parts of Delhi, including Jafarpur, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Mehrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar and Deramandi, as well as in parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar and Ballabhgarh.

As a precaution, people have been advised to stay indoors, avoid sheltering under trees, unplug electronic appliances and stay away from water bodies and objects that conduct electricity.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35 degrees Celsius, 4.3 notches below the season's average, while the minimum settled at 22.2 degrees Celsius, 2.5 notches below normal.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 82 per cent and 53 per cent during the day.

The weather department has forecast thunderstorms and rain for Sunday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius respectively. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

Before Pahalgam massacre, intel warned of attack on tourists
Before Pahalgam massacre, intel warned of attack on tourists

Days before the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, intelligence agencies had flagged the potential targeting of tourists especially those staying in hotels on the outskirts of Srinagar in the foothills of the Zabarwan range, officials in...

IPL 2025 Updates: Kohli out for 62; RCB lose 2nd wicket
IPL 2025 Updates: Kohli out for 62; RCB lose 2nd wicket

LIVE! Act of provocation: India on Pakistan's missile test
LIVE! Act of provocation: India on Pakistan's missile test

Flight searched in SL for 'Pahalgam terror attack suspects'
Flight searched in SL for 'Pahalgam terror attack suspects'

Sri Lankan police searched a flight arriving in Colombo from Chennai after receiving a tip that a suspect linked to the Pahalgam terror attack could be on board. The search was conducted in coordination with local authorities following...

CRPF jawan dismissed for concealing marriage to Pak woman
CRPF jawan dismissed for concealing marriage to Pak woman

The jawan was last posted with the 41st battalion of paramilitary CRPF, the lead internal security force of the country.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD