HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mamata likely to visit violence-hit Murshidabad next week

Sat, 03 May 2025
Share:
14:48
image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to travel to violence-hit Murshidabad district on a two-day visit on Monday, TMC MLA Manirul Islam said.

She will reach Baharampur, the district headquarters town, on Monday, he said.

After spending the night at the circuit house, she will travel by road to violence-affected Shamserganj and Dhulian on Tuesday, he said.

She will also chair an administrative meeting at Chhapghati Maidan in Suti, he added.

Islam, the MLA of Farakka, said Banerjee is also likely to meet party leaders in Baharampur and discuss organisational issues.

Three people were killed as violence broke out during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in parts of Murshidabad on April 11.

The opposition has been criticising the CM for not visiting the trouble-torn areas.

Banerjee had earlier said she would visit the area in May, once normalcy returns. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India suspends exchange of mails, parcels from Pak
LIVE! India suspends exchange of mails, parcels from Pak

Pak test-fires 450 km range missile amid tensions with India
Pak test-fires 450 km range missile amid tensions with India

The army said the missile launch was part of "Exercise INDUS" without giving details about the exercise.

India bans all direct, indirect imports from Pakistan
India bans all direct, indirect imports from Pakistan

Main imports from the neighbouring country during April-January 2024-25 included fruits and nuts (USD 0.08 million), certain oil seeds and medicinal plants (USD 0.26 million), and organic chemicals.

8 arrested in murder of Hindu activist in Mangaluru
8 arrested in murder of Hindu activist in Mangaluru

Suhas Shetty, a known rowdy sheeter and Hindu activist, was murdered by an unidentified group late on Thursday within the Bajpe police station limits in Mangaluru city.

Caste census should reflect...: Tejashwi writes to Modi
Caste census should reflect...: Tejashwi writes to Modi

The upcoming delimitation exercise should reflect the social realities uncovered by the census, ensuring proportional political representation for marginalised groups, it read.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD