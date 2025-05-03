HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India bans direct, indirect imports from Pakistan

Sat, 03 May 2025
Share:
11:55
image
India has banned direct or indirect import of all goods from Pakistan with immediate effect, according to a notification of the commerce ministry.
   
A provision in this regard has been added in Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023 "to prohibit direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan with immediate effect until further orders", it said in the notification dated May 2.
 
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in the notification said this restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy.
 
Any exception to this prohibition will require approval of Government of India.
 
Inserting the provision with head "prohibition on import from Pakistan" in the FTP, it said: "Direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders".
 
The decision follows a terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed on April 22. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong acts like 'Pakistan Working Committee': BJP
LIVE! Cong acts like 'Pakistan Working Committee': BJP

Will The Caste Census Boomerang On Modi?
Will The Caste Census Boomerang On Modi?

The government has to specify what it intends to do with caste census data.It will be closely tracked if the government would simultaneously move towards removing the present 50% bar on reservations using means which are permitted in...

6 killed, 30 injured in stampede at Goa temple festival
6 killed, 30 injured in stampede at Goa temple festival

At least six people were killed and 30 injured in a stampede during a temple festival in North Goa, India. The incident occurred at the Sree Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao village, around 40 km from Panaji, as thousands of devotees...

Are The Rich Paying Less Tax?
Are The Rich Paying Less Tax?

They are not just underreporting income; they are reshaping what the income tax system perceives, says study.

It's The Enemy's Flag. I Still Won't Step On It
It's The Enemy's Flag. I Still Won't Step On It

'I'm not dismissing the anger that drives people to stomp on the enemy's flag.'In times of collective grief and rage, that kind of expression is understandable, especially in the age of viral content.'But must I do it too?' asks Nikhil...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD