IBM, TCS, Andhra to deploy India's largest quantum computer

Tech majors Tata Consultancy Services and IBM have joined hands to participate in the Andhra Pradesh government's first of a kind Quantum Valley Tech Park in Amaravati.



This initiative will develop a vibrant quantum ecosystem to create high-end jobs, attract top-tier talent, and draw global investments.



The tech park will be anchored by an IBM Quantum System Two installation, with a 156-qubit Heron quantum processor, the largest quantum computer in India.



TCS is partnering with IBM to support the development of algorithms and applications that will help the Indian industry and academia solve some of the nations most complex challenges.



The Andhra government, IBM and TCS hope to accelerate the development of Indias quantum ecosystem through this initiative, said a press note.



Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said, 'India's National Quantum Mission is to make India a global hub in the quantum industry. Andhra Pradesh is set to lead the global quantum revolution, becoming the first state in the world to envision a dedicated Quantum Valley as the foundation of its future economy. With quantum computing poised to transform every major sector in the next 25 years, the state aims to be a first mover in harnessing this emerging frontier.'



With IBM, TCS, L&T and other members, the Quantum Valley Technology Park, said Naidu, represents how India's industry and academia will soon be able to take an important step forward in accelerating the achievement of our mission's goals.



'Our collaboration with TCS will help attract the country's thriving ecosystem of developers, scientists, and industry experts to develop algorithms and applications,' Jay Gambetta, vice-president, IBM Quantum.



'Combining this with Indias National Quantum Mission we could see an acceleration of the next critical milestone, a successful demonstration of quantum advantage.'



Members of the Quantum Valley Tech Park can work with TCS for the opportunity to access IBMs cloud-based quantum computers.



Once completed, the Quantum Valley Tech Park will include access to an IBM Quantum System Two with IBMs latest 156-qubit Heron processor.



'Hybrid architectures are the key to overcoming intractable computing challenges, with quantum computing serving as a catalyst,' Harrick Vin, chief technology officer, TCS, said.



'TCS Hybrid Computing strategy is creating what we believe is a breakthrough software layer that decomposes programmes across current systems, CPUs, GPUs and emerging computing architectures.' -- Business Standard