Goa CM orders magisterial inquiry into temple festival stampede

15:36

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said a magisterial inquiry will be conducted into the stampede at a temple festival in North Goa, in which at least six persons were killed and more than 70 others injured.





The incident occurred around 3 am on Saturday at Sree Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao village, about 40 km from Panaji. The stampede broke out as thousands of devotees thronged the narrow lanes to the temple for the annual festival.





Sawant visited the state-run North Goa District Hospital in Mapusa, where some of the injured were admitted. Later, he also visited the site of the stampede.





In a message posted on X in the afternoon, the CM said, "A magisterial inquiry will be instituted to thoroughly investigate the incident at the Shirgaon Jatra. I will shortly be chairing a high-level meeting to review the entire situation and ensure appropriate action is taken."





Talking to reporters at the site earlier in the day, Sawant said he has asked for a detailed inquiry into the incident.





"We will make the report public," he said.





He said precautions would be taken for all temple festivals in the state to prevent such incidents. -- PTI