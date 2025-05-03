HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Goa CM announces inquiry into temple stampede

Sat, 03 May 2025
11:24
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that an inquiry will be conducted into the temple stampede in North Goa, in which six people lost their lives in the wee hours of the day, and said the probe report will be made public.

Sawant visited the stampede site at Sree Lairai Devi Temple in Shirgao village hours after the incident.

Six people were killed, and several others sustained injuries after a stampede broke out during the annual festival at the temple around 3 am.

Talking to reporters at the site, Sawant said, "I have asked for a detailed inquiry into the incident. We will make the report public."

He said precautions would be taken in the future for all temple festivals in the state to prevent such incidents. Sawant said he visited North Goa District Hospital in Mapusa town in the early morning after he found out about the stampede.

Earlier in the day, Sawant tweeted that he had received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who offered his full support.   -- PTI

