Flight searched in Lanka for 'Pahalgam attack suspects'

17:06

Representative image

Sri Lankan police on Saturday searched a flight arriving in Colombo from Chennai after being tipped-off that a suspect linked to the Pahalgam terror attack could be on board, police spokesperson said.

A statement from the national carrier SriLankan Airlines said that its flight arrived at Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport from Chennai at 11:59 am and underwent a comprehensive security inspection upon arrival.

"The search was carried out in coordination with local authorities following an alert from the Chennai Area Control Centre regarding a suspect wanted in India who was believed to be on board", the statement said.

The aircraft was thoroughly inspected and subsequently cleared for further operations, it added.

Terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

Indian authorities have identified five terrorists -- including three Pakistani nationals -- behind the massacre in Pahalgam.-- PTI