Flight searched in Lanka for 'Pahalgam attack suspects'

Sat, 03 May 2025
17:06
Representative image
Sri Lankan police on Saturday searched a flight arriving in Colombo from Chennai after being tipped-off that a suspect linked to the Pahalgam terror attack could be on board, police spokesperson said.
   
A statement from the national carrier SriLankan Airlines said that its flight arrived at Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport from Chennai at 11:59 am and underwent a comprehensive security inspection upon arrival.
 
"The search was carried out in coordination with local authorities following an alert from the Chennai Area Control Centre regarding a suspect wanted in India who was believed to be on board", the statement said.
 
The aircraft was thoroughly inspected and subsequently cleared for further operations, it added.
 
Terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.
 
Indian authorities have identified five terrorists -- including three Pakistani nationals -- behind the massacre in Pahalgam.-- PTI

LIVE! After Modi, Rajnath to skip Russia's Victory Day parade
Will wear suicide bomb and go to Pak: K'taka minister
The Minister for Housing, Waqf, and Minority Affairs in the Siddaramaiah-led government claimed that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were to give him a suicide bomb, he would tie it to himself and go to...

Pak test-fires 450 km range missile amid tensions with India
The army said the missile launch was part of "Exercise INDUS" without giving details about the exercise.

India bans all direct, indirect imports from Pakistan
Main imports from the neighbouring country during April-January 2024-25 included fruits and nuts (USD 0.08 million), certain oil seeds and medicinal plants (USD 0.26 million), and organic chemicals.

8 arrested in murder of Hindu activist in Mangaluru
Suhas Shetty, a known rowdy sheeter and Hindu activist, was murdered by an unidentified group late on Thursday within the Bajpe police station limits in Mangaluru city.

