FIR against Sonu Nigam for his remark on Kannada

20:52

An FIR was registered at the Avalahalli Police Station in Bengaluru on Saturday against playback singer Sonu Nigam for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Kannadigas during a recent musical event in Bengaluru.





The complaint was filed bythe pro-Kannada organisation Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) against the singer for reportedly retorting, "Kannada. Kannada. This is the reason behind the incident in Pahalgam," in response to an audience member's request to sing in Kannada.





The incident occurred during a live concert on April 25 at a college in Bengaluru. Nigam paused his performance when someone from the audience loudly demanded that he sing in Kannada. Frustrated by the repeated shouts of "Kannada, Kannada," the singer responded sharply from the stage.





In his complaint, KRV president Dharamaraj Ananthayya stated that Nigam's remarks had deeply hurt the sentiments of the Kannadiga community and were not only creating hatred between different linguistic groups in Karnataka but also inciting violence.





"By linking the request for a Kannada song to a terrorist act, Nigam has not only insulted Kannadigas but also likened their cultural pride and linguistic identity to violence and intolerance," said Ananthayya.





According to him, the video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media and has been reported on various news channels, has not only caused intense anger among Kannadigas but also raised fears of attacks on Kannadigas in other parts of the country.





In the video, Nigam is also heard saying that some of the best songs of his career are in Kannada and that Karnataka has always treated him like family, but he was irked by how the demand was made.





"It felt disrespectful when a young boy, who isn't even as old as my career, shouted at me rudely. That's not how you talk to anyone, especially a guest," he added. -- PTI