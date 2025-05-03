Cong acts like 'Pakistan Working Committee': BJP

12:55

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday accused the Congress of repeatedly supplying "oxygen" to Pakistan, and slammed the opposition party for its leader Charanjit Singh Channi's remarks questioning the veracity of Balakot air strikes after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

"Inside it is the Congress Working Committee but outside it acts like Pakistan Working Committee," BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged in a press conference.

Patra said it has become a pattern with the Congress that its resolutions speak in one voice, while several of its leaders speak in another.

He claimed that the Congress is full of pro-Pakistan leaders who make statements against India's interests, and mocked the party for its letter that had advised its functionaries to toe the official line on the issue.

The Congress Working Committee, the key organisation body of the party, passed a resolution on Friday asking the Centre to act with firmness and clarity to teach Pakistan a lesson for its continued export of terror to India.

Patra told reporters that immediately after the CWC passed the resolution Channi held a "parallel" press conference in which he questioned the genuineness of India's air strike in Balakot after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and also taunted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He told reporters, "The Congress spares no occasion to supply oxygen to the Pakistani army and terrorists and to boost their morale."

Referring to the Pulwama attack, Channi said 40 Indian soldiers were killed and when elections were held, the government boasted of action.

"But we have never seen where in Pakistan the strikes were done and where people were killed. If someone threw a bomb in our country, will people not know? They claim to have conducted surgical strikes against Pakistan but nothing had happened. Surgical strikes were not seen anywhere and no one knew about them," the former Punjab chief minister said.

Asked if he had sought proof of those strikes, he said, "I have always been demanding that." He, later, backtracked following the BJP's counterattack and said no proof was needed.

Patra, however, hit back saying the oxygen supplied to Pakistan cannot be taken back.

The BJP leader said opposition leaders such as Akhilesh Yadav and parties like AAP were cited by a Pakistani senator for their questioning of the Modi government's stand, and added that Congress's Rahul Gandhi is now trying to join them in getting praise in the neighbouring country. -- PTI