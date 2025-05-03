HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Australian PM Albanese creates history, wins 2nd term

Sat, 03 May 2025
19:47
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has secured a historic victory in the country's general election, marking the first time in 21 years that an Aussie PM has won a second consecutive three-year term.

Albanese's center-left Labor Party has gained the majority in the House of Representatives, with projections from the Australian Electoral Commission showing the Labor Party holding 70 seats.

The conservative opposition coalition, led by Peter Dutton, has conceded defeat, securing just 24 seats. 

Dutton acknowledged the defeat, saying, "We didn't do well enough during this campaign, that much is obvious tonight, and I accept full responsibility for that."  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Albanese and said he looks forward to working with him to further deepen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

 "Congratulations @AlboMP on your resounding victory and re-election as Prime Minister of Australia! This emphatic mandate indicates the enduring faith of the Australian people in your leadership," Modi said on X.
 
"I look forward to working together to further deepen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advance our shared vision for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," he said. 

