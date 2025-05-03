Anil Kapoor's mother Nirmal cremated

14:44

Nirmal Kapoor, mother of actors Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and producer Boney Kapoor, was cremated in Mumbai on Saturday in the presence of family and close friends.

Nirmal Kapoor died Friday evening at a private hospital due to old age-related ailments.





Her last rites were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium.





Many prominent personalities from the film fraternity, including Anupam Kher, Arbaaz Khan, Rani Mukerji and Orhan Awatramani attended the funeral.





Nirmal Kapoor was married to film producer Surinder Kapoor, with whom she had four children -- Anil, Reena, Boney and Sanjay. Her grandchildren include Sonam Kapoor, Rhea, Harshvardhan, Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula, Shanaya, Jahaan, and Mohit Marwah.





In a joint statement on Friday, the Kapoor family said Nirmal Kapoor passed away peacefully, surrounded by family members.





"She lived a full and joyful life, leaving behind four devoted children, loving daughters-in-law, a caring son-in-law, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a lifetime of treasured memories," the statement read.





Soon after her demise, Anil Kapoor was seen arriving at her residence in an ambulance with her body. He was accompanied by brother Sanjay Kapoor, sister Reena Kapoor and nephew Arjun Kapoor.





Several celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Javed Akhtar, Jackie Shroff and Veer Pahariya, visited the family to pay their respects. -- PTI