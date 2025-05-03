HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Act of provocation: India on Pakistan's missile test

Sat, 03 May 2025
20:23
India considers Pakistan's test launch of a ballistic missile on Saturday amid escalating tensions between the two countries over the Pahalgam terror attack as a "blatant" act of "provocation", people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

The Pakistani military carried out the launch of the Abdali surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 450 km.

It is learnt that Islamabad provided prior information to New Delhi about its plan to carry out the missile test as mandated under laid down obligations and norms.

"The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile's advanced navigation system and enhanced manoeuvrability features," the Pakistan army said in a statement.

The missile test is a "blatant act of provocation", the people cited above said.

There is no official reaction by India on the Pakistani missile test.

Tensions between India and Pakistan are escalating following last week's dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

Citing "cross-border linkages" to the horrific attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike.

Many global powers including the US and European Union have called on both sides to de-escalate tensions while unequivocally condemning the terror strike.

The people cited above also said that Pakistan has been frantically issuing naval warnings, ramping up naval drills in the Arabian Sea, and indulged in continuous ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir since the April 22 terror attack.

India has already asserted that the "perpetrators, backers and planners" of the terror attack must be brought to justice. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Before Pahalgam massacre, intel warned of attack on tourists
Days before the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, intelligence agencies had flagged the potential targeting of tourists especially those staying in hotels on the outskirts of Srinagar in the foothills of the Zabarwan range, officials in...

IPL 2025 Updates: Kohli out for 62; RCB lose 2nd wicket
LIVE! Act of provocation: India on Pakistan's missile test
Flight searched in SL for 'Pahalgam terror attack suspects'
Sri Lankan police searched a flight arriving in Colombo from Chennai after receiving a tip that a suspect linked to the Pahalgam terror attack could be on board. The search was conducted in coordination with local authorities following...

CRPF jawan dismissed for concealing marriage to Pak woman
The jawan was last posted with the 41st battalion of paramilitary CRPF, the lead internal security force of the country.

