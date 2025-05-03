Act of provocation: India on Pakistan's missile test

20:23

India considers Pakistan's test launch of a ballistic missile on Saturday amid escalating tensions between the two countries over the Pahalgam terror attack as a "blatant" act of "provocation", people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.





The Pakistani military carried out the launch of the Abdali surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 450 km.





It is learnt that Islamabad provided prior information to New Delhi about its plan to carry out the missile test as mandated under laid down obligations and norms.





"The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile's advanced navigation system and enhanced manoeuvrability features," the Pakistan army said in a statement.





The missile test is a "blatant act of provocation", the people cited above said.





There is no official reaction by India on the Pakistani missile test.





Tensions between India and Pakistan are escalating following last week's dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.





Citing "cross-border linkages" to the horrific attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike.





Many global powers including the US and European Union have called on both sides to de-escalate tensions while unequivocally condemning the terror strike.





The people cited above also said that Pakistan has been frantically issuing naval warnings, ramping up naval drills in the Arabian Sea, and indulged in continuous ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir since the April 22 terror attack.





India has already asserted that the "perpetrators, backers and planners" of the terror attack must be brought to justice. -- PTI