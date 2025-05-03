HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
2 yrs of Manipur violence: Churachandpur shuts down

Sat, 03 May 2025
10:02
Normal life came to a standstill in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Saturday as the Joint Student Body (JSB) called for a total shutdown to mark the second anniversary of the ongoing ethnic crisis in the state.

Shops, markets, and educational institutions remained closed, and the roads appeared deserted during the bandh.

On the other hand, a press note from Manipur police on Friday said that the situation in the state had been tense but under control in the last 24 hours.

Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

During the operation, several arms were recovered, and an illegal arms smuggler was also detained, as mentioned in the press note.

Apart from this, the movement of 346 and 158 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 and NH-37, respectively, has been ensured.

Strict security measures are taken in all vulnerable locations, and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches to ensure the free and safe movement of the vehicles, added the press note.

The ethnic conflict, which began in May 2023, resulted in dozens of deaths and the displacement of thousands of people, deepening communal fault lines in the northeastern state.

Later, following the prolonged conflict in the state, the President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, 2025.

This action followed the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.  -- ANI

