Your approval paved way for Vizhinjam seaport: Tharoor

Fri, 02 May 2025
17:10
Jairam Ramesh shared this picture with his post on X
Shashi Tharoor responds to his party colleague Jairam Ramesh on the Vizhinjam International Seaport. "I have been recalling your visit, @Jairam_Ramesh, in my interactions with local media on the #VizhinjamInternationalSeaport. Your approval, after due studies of weather and wave patterns over several seasons, paved the way for what is truly a jewel on our nation's coastline -- a state-of-the-art port with technologies and facilities almost impossible to find elsewhere in Asia."

Ramesh who was Union Minister for Environment and Forests, in the UPA government had cleared terms of reference for an environment impact study for the proposed Vizhinjam international seaport and container transhipment terminal in 2011.

Ramesh wrote, "As the PM dedicates Vizhinjam Port to the nation today, my mind goes back to June 13, 2011 when the-then CM of Kerala Oommen Chandy and the Thiruvananthapuram MP Dr. Shashi Tharoor invited me to visit the site to set the ball rolling."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially commissioned the Vizhinjam International Seaport today, stating that the capacity of this transshipment hub would triple in the coming years, allowing some of the world's largest cargo ships to dock smoothly.

Addressing a gathering chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan -- a veteran Communist leader --and Congress Working Committee member and MP Shashi Tharoor, Modi also took a dig at the Congress, saying Tharoor's presence at the event would give "sleepless nights" to many.

His direct reference to Tharoor comes amid internal criticism within the Congress that the MP from Thiruvananthapuram has been "soft" on the BJP, especially following the recent Pahalgam terror attack. 

