Why are IAF jets taking off from Ganga Expressway in UP?

Fri, 02 May 2025
14:29
The Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a flypast on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The Air Force conducted take-off and landing exercises on a 3.5-kilometre-long airstrip in Shahjahanpur, part of the under-construction Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

 It showcased its operational readiness with take-off and landing exercises with its advanced fighter and transport aircraft, including the Rafale, Jaguar, and Mirage. 

The exercise is being organised to assess the expressway's potential as an alternative runway during war or national emergencies. According to a statement released on Thursday, "This will be the first airstrip in the country designed to support day and night landings of fighter aircraft, making it a strategic asset for defence preparedness. It will also serve as the Air Force's training and rehearsal base."

Around 250 CCTV cameras have been installed on both sides of the airstrip to ensure comprehensive security. In preparation for the air show, the Indian Air Force has taken over operational control of the airstrip, with personnel from the Air Force and the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) coordinating efforts. According to the district administration, the air show will be conducted in two phases--during the day and at night--to test the strip's night landing capabilities.

Fighter jets will perform low fly-pasts at an altitude of just one meter, followed by landing and take-off drills. The exact sequence will be repeated from 7 PM to 10 PM. However, the Ganga Expressway is the first in Uttar Pradesh and nationwide to offer night landing capabilities. This advancement will significantly enhance the Indian Air Force's ability to conduct operations around the clock.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong to PM: Will spend sleepless nights making you...
LIVE! Cong to PM: Will spend sleepless nights making you...

'Rahul ji has promised us...': Pahalgam victim's wife
'Rahul ji has promised us...': Pahalgam victim's wife

Ashanya, the widow of Shubham Dwivedi, who was killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has demanded that her husband be accorded the status of a martyr. She said no effective action has been taken against the...

'Delaying Military Action Would Keep Pakistan Anxious'
'Delaying Military Action Would Keep Pakistan Anxious'

'Surgical strikes or air strikes, or both, are likely on the table.'

'It's not a secret': Bilawal accepts Pak backed terror
'It's not a secret': Bilawal accepts Pak backed terror

Former Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has acknowledged the country's tango with terror operatives, saying that Pakistan has a past.

Tharoor here will give sleepless nights to many: Modi
Tharoor here will give sleepless nights to many: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially commissioned the Vizhinjam International Seaport on Friday in Thiruvananthapuram in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, whose presence at the...

