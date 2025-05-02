Vance calls Modi 'tough negotiator' on trade deals

15:19





In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Vance said "good negotiations" were now on with India on tariffs. India is among the countries negotiating with the US to avoid the high import taxes, most of them on pause right now, announced by President Donald Trump.





"Modi, the Prime Minister, is a tough negotiator, but we're going to rebalance that relationship, and that's why the president's doing what he's doing," Vance said during the interview.





"Is India the first deal coming through?" Vance was asked in the interview on Fox News's 'Special Report'. "I don't know if it'll be your first deal, I think it would be among the first deals for sure. Pretty soon the President look, we've got negotiations with Japan, with Korea, we've got negotiations going on with some folks in Europe, and obviously we've got a good negotiation going on in India," Vance replied.





US President Trump announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs on a number of countries, including India and China, on April 2. However, on April 9, he announced a 90-day suspension of these tariffs until July 9 this year, except for those on China and Hong Kong, as about 75 countries approached America for trade deals.





However, the 10 per cent baseline tariff imposed on the countries on April 2 remains in effect, besides the 25 per cent duties on steel, aluminium, and auto components. -- PTI

