HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Vance calls Modi 'tough negotiator' on trade deals

Fri, 02 May 2025
Share:
15:19
image
US Vice-President J D Vance has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a tough negotiator and accused New Delhi of taking advantage of America, while predicting that India could be among the first countries to strike a trade deal to avert reciprocal tariffs. 

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Vance said "good negotiations" were now on with India on tariffs. India is among the countries negotiating with the US to avoid the high import taxes, most of them on pause right now, announced by President Donald Trump. 

"Modi, the Prime Minister, is a tough negotiator, but we're going to rebalance that relationship, and that's why the president's doing what he's doing," Vance said during the interview. 

"Is India the first deal coming through?" Vance was asked in the interview on Fox News's 'Special Report'. "I don't know if it'll be your first deal, I think it would be among the first deals for sure. Pretty soon the President look, we've got negotiations with Japan, with Korea, we've got negotiations going on with some folks in Europe, and obviously we've got a good negotiation going on in India," Vance replied.

US President Trump announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs on a number of countries, including India and China, on April 2. However, on April 9, he announced a 90-day suspension of these tariffs until July 9 this year, except for those on China and Hong Kong, as about 75 countries approached America for trade deals. 

However, the 10 per cent baseline tariff imposed on the countries on April 2 remains in effect, besides the 25 per cent duties on steel, aluminium, and auto components. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong to PM: Will spend sleepless nights making you...
LIVE! Cong to PM: Will spend sleepless nights making you...

'Rahul ji has promised us...': Pahalgam victim's wife
'Rahul ji has promised us...': Pahalgam victim's wife

Ashanya, the widow of Shubham Dwivedi, who was killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has demanded that her husband be accorded the status of a martyr. She said no effective action has been taken against the...

'Delaying Military Action Would Keep Pakistan Anxious'
'Delaying Military Action Would Keep Pakistan Anxious'

'Surgical strikes or air strikes, or both, are likely on the table.'

'It's not a secret': Bilawal accepts Pak backed terror
'It's not a secret': Bilawal accepts Pak backed terror

Former Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has acknowledged the country's tango with terror operatives, saying that Pakistan has a past.

Tharoor here will give sleepless nights to many: Modi
Tharoor here will give sleepless nights to many: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially commissioned the Vizhinjam International Seaport on Friday in Thiruvananthapuram in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, whose presence at the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD