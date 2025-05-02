HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
UNSC likely to meet soon to discuss India-Pak situation

Fri, 02 May 2025
The United Nations Security Council could meet 'sooner rather than later' to discuss the situation between India and Pakistan, the President of the world's topmost diplomatic body has said, noting that this would be an opportunity to express views and to help diffuse tensions between the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours.

"Of course, if a request comes for a meeting, then...I think this meeting should take place because, as we said, maybe it's also an opportunity to have views expressed and this might help to diffuse a bit tensions. We will see," Permanent Representative of Greece to the United Nations and President of the Security Council for the month of May, Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris said in response to a question by PTI.

"We are in close contact...but this is something which might happen, I would say, sooner rather than later. We will see, we are preparing. It's the first day of our (UNSC) presidency."

Sekeris briefed UN reporters here Thursday on the Council's work programme under Greece's month-long presidency of the 15-nation UN body.

He was asked about rising tensions between India and Pakistan and if he had received any request for a meeting or consultations on the issue in the Council.  -- PTI

