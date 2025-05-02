HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UGC sets up fact-finding panel to look into KIIT student suicides

Fri, 02 May 2025
Share:
21:18
image
The University Grants Commission has set up a fact-finding committee to look into consecutive student suicides at KIIT-Bhubaneshwar, officials said on Friday. 

The panel was constituted after a 20-year-old Nepalese student of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha's Bhubaneswar was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room. 

The incident comes after the suicide of Prakriti Lamsal, another Nepalese student of the same institute on February 16. 

"In view of the two consecutive suicide incidents at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar on February 16, 2025, and May 1, 2025, the UGC as a regulatory body, has decided to constitute a fact-finding committee to examine the circumstances surrounding these incidents and ensure compliance with student welfare and safety regulations and further suggesting measures to prevent such incidents." 

The panel headed by Nageshwar Rao, former vice-chancellor, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) comprises of Vice Chancellor Shashikala Wanjari, National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration; HCS Rathore, former vice chancellor, Central University of South Bihar, Gaya and Joint Secretary Sunita Siwach, University Grants Commission. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

'If India attacks Pak, B'desh should occupy NE states'
'If India attacks Pak, B'desh should occupy NE states'

A former Bangladesh army officer and close aide of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has suggested that Dhaka should collaborate with China to occupy India's northeastern states if it attacks Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror...

Pahalgam attack: India likely to scrap Bangladesh tour
Pahalgam attack: India likely to scrap Bangladesh tour

'If India attacks Pakistan, Bangladesh should occupy seven states of North-East India.'

IPL 2025 Updates: Titans cross 200-run mark
IPL 2025 Updates: Titans cross 200-run mark

LIVE! India to ask global agencies to review grants to Pak
LIVE! India to ask global agencies to review grants to Pak

'Some pleaded with terrorists, those who resisted were shot'
'Some pleaded with terrorists, those who resisted were shot'

Speaking to reporters, he became emotional recounting the incidents of that day, and thanked the pony ride operators who helped the injured after the attack.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD