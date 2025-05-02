Traffic jams in many parts of Delhi due to heavy rain

22:50

Commuters, including office goers and school children, were stuck in slow-moving traffic due to the rain.





Waterlogging was reported from the Dwarka underpass, South Extension, Major Somnath Marg, Ring Road, Minto Road, R K Puram, Khanpur, ITO and Lajpat Nagar, leading to major traffic congestions and public inconvenience.





Visuals from waterlogged areas on social media showed vehicles wading through knee-deep water.





In east Delhi, an accident occurred around 6 am near the Ghazipur flower market, where a truck overturned, resulting in a traffic jam stretching over four kilometres.





In an advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "Traffic is affected on NH-24 Slip road, Ghazipur in the carriageway from Akshardham towards Ghaziabad due to overturning of a truck carrying concrete material. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch and plan their journey accordingly." -- PTI

