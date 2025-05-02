HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Traffic jams in many parts of Delhi due to heavy rain

Fri, 02 May 2025
22:50
Traffic was disrupted in Delhi on Friday as several roads in the city were flooded with water and blocked by uprooted trees following rains and dust storms in the early hours. 

Commuters, including office goers and school children, were stuck in slow-moving traffic due to the rain. 

Waterlogging was reported from the Dwarka underpass, South Extension, Major Somnath Marg, Ring Road, Minto Road, R K Puram, Khanpur, ITO and Lajpat Nagar, leading to major traffic congestions and public inconvenience. 

Visuals from waterlogged areas on social media showed vehicles wading through knee-deep water. 

In east Delhi, an accident occurred around 6 am near the Ghazipur flower market, where a truck overturned, resulting in a traffic jam stretching over four kilometres. 

In an advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "Traffic is affected on NH-24 Slip road, Ghazipur in the carriageway from Akshardham towards Ghaziabad due to overturning of a truck carrying concrete material. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch and plan their journey accordingly." -- PTI

