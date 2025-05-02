HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
This letter of rejection is a treasure

Fri, 02 May 2025
Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh shares this story: "Let me tell you a story of rejection. bang after my university, like most of us, i had no clue what to do. all I knew was that i loved loved loved his illustrations and the stories he wrote and told. so computer science degree gaye tel lene -- i wrote to him saying I was willing to do any job provided he would teach me how to draw. pretty random and stupid letter. he replied. this was 1989. i still read the letter. it was my very first rejection letter ever and -- my most loved/cherished/prized one. and the fact the he took time out to type and reply to some random idiot sitting in manchester made him a gigantic hero in my eye. till date he remains one of my greatest heroes of cinema and my only teacher for story telling. 

"happy birthday SATYAJIT RAY! 2 may 2025."

LIVE! Bilawal agrees with Def Min: 'Pakistan has a past...'

'Delaying Military Action Would Keep Pakistan Anxious'

'Surgical strikes or air strikes, or both, are likely on the table.'

Pak troops fire for 8th night, residents fear shelling

Pakistan's troops have engaged in unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting retaliation from the Indian Army. This marks the eighth consecutive night...

'People Will Tilt Towards BJP After Caste Census'

'There were deep discussions within the Sangh Parivar before this decision was made.''They were convinced, and only then did the Modi government proceed with the caste census.'

Teen held hostage, raped for 3 days by online friend

A 14-year-old girl from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh was allegedly raped after being held hostage for three days by a man, whom she had befriended on a social media platform, along with his friend in neighbouring Mandla district, police said.

