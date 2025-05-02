This letter of rejection is a treasure

11:30





"happy birthday SATYAJIT RAY! 2 may 2025."

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh shares this story: "Let me tell you a story of rejection. bang after my university, like most of us, i had no clue what to do. all I knew was that i loved loved loved his illustrations and the stories he wrote and told. so computer science degree gaye tel lene -- i wrote to him saying I was willing to do any job provided he would teach me how to draw. pretty random and stupid letter. he replied. this was 1989. i still read the letter. it was my very first rejection letter ever and -- my most loved/cherished/prized one. and the fact the he took time out to type and reply to some random idiot sitting in manchester made him a gigantic hero in my eye. till date he remains one of my greatest heroes of cinema and my only teacher for story telling.