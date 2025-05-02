HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

S&P cuts India's FY26 GDP growth forecast to...

Fri, 02 May 2025
Share:
14:21
image
S&P Global Ratings on Friday cut India's growth projections by 0.2 percentage points to 6.3 per cent for the current fiscal year citing uncertainty over the US tariff policy and downside risks from its spillover to the economy.

In its report titled "Global Macro Update: Seismic Shift In US Trade Policy Will Slow World Growth", S&P Global Ratings said "we reiterate that there are no winners in a scenario of escalating protectionist policies." 

S&P said among Asia-Pacific's major economies, China is expected to see its growth drop by 0.7 percentage points in 2025 to 3.5 per cent and in 2026 to 3 per cent. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong to PM: Will spend sleepless nights making you...
LIVE! Cong to PM: Will spend sleepless nights making you...

'Rahul ji has promised us...': Pahalgam victim's wife
'Rahul ji has promised us...': Pahalgam victim's wife

Ashanya, the widow of Shubham Dwivedi, who was killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has demanded that her husband be accorded the status of a martyr. She said no effective action has been taken against the...

'Delaying Military Action Would Keep Pakistan Anxious'
'Delaying Military Action Would Keep Pakistan Anxious'

'Surgical strikes or air strikes, or both, are likely on the table.'

'It's not a secret': Bilawal accepts Pak backed terror
'It's not a secret': Bilawal accepts Pak backed terror

Former Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has acknowledged the country's tango with terror operatives, saying that Pakistan has a past.

Tharoor here will give sleepless nights to many: Modi
Tharoor here will give sleepless nights to many: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially commissioned the Vizhinjam International Seaport on Friday in Thiruvananthapuram in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, whose presence at the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD