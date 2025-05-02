S&P cuts India's FY26 GDP growth forecast to...

14:21





In its report titled "Global Macro Update: Seismic Shift In US Trade Policy Will Slow World Growth", S&P Global Ratings said "we reiterate that there are no winners in a scenario of escalating protectionist policies."





S&P said among Asia-Pacific's major economies, China is expected to see its growth drop by 0.7 percentage points in 2025 to 3.5 per cent and in 2026 to 3 per cent. -- PTI

S&P Global Ratings on Friday cut India's growth projections by 0.2 percentage points to 6.3 per cent for the current fiscal year citing uncertainty over the US tariff policy and downside risks from its spillover to the economy.