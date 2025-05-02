Sensex climbs 260 points on FII buying

16:56





Moreover, a firm trend in global markets also added to the optimism in equities. After a sharp rally in intra-day trade the 30-share BSE benchmark gauge later trimmed most of the gains and settled 259.75 points or 0.32 per cent higher at 80,501.99.





During the day, the benchmark jumped 935.69 points or 1.16 per cent to 81,177.93. In a volatile trade, the NSE Nifty eked out a marginal gain of 12.50 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 24,346.70. -- PTI

BSE benchmark index Sensex ended 260 points higher on Friday amid optimism surrounding a potential India-US trade deal, record high GST collection in April, and continuous foreign fund inflows.