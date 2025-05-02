SC upholds suspension of Dalit research scholar from TISS, relaxes term

19:18





A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan reduced the period of suspension of the PhD scholar from two years to the period undergone till Friday.





A TISS empowered committee on April 17 2024 suspended Ramadas from the institute for two years and debarred his entry across all its campuses.





The bench noted the submissions of advocate Rajeev Kumar Panday, appearing for TISS, and perused the documents which prompted the committee to suspend the scholar for two years.





The bench, which did not set aside the order of suspension, took note of the fact that Ramadas was doing his PhD from the institution and should be allowed to conclude it.





Panday referred to the records and alleged misconduct of the research scholar to argue that the Bombay high court was correct in not interfering with the suspension.





The empowered committee decided against Ramadas, represented by senior advocate S Muralidhar, and found him in breach of the honour code, rules and regulation of TISS and banned him for two years.





The Bombay high court on March 12 dismissed Ramadas' plea challenging his suspension by TISS following which he moved the top court. -- PTI

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a decision of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) suspending Dalit PhD scholar Ramadas KS for his alleged misconduct and anti-national activities but relaxed it to the period already undergone.