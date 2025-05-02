HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SC upholds suspension of Dalit research scholar from TISS, relaxes term

Fri, 02 May 2025
Share:
19:18
image
The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a decision of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) suspending Dalit PhD scholar Ramadas KS for his alleged misconduct and anti-national activities but relaxed it to the period already undergone. 

A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan reduced the period of suspension of the PhD scholar from two years to the period undergone till Friday. 

A TISS empowered committee on April 17 2024 suspended Ramadas from the institute for two years and debarred his entry across all its campuses. 

The bench noted the submissions of advocate Rajeev Kumar Panday, appearing for TISS, and perused the documents which prompted the committee to suspend the scholar for two years. 

The bench, which did not set aside the order of suspension, took note of the fact that Ramadas was doing his PhD from the institution and should be allowed to conclude it. 

Panday referred to the records and alleged misconduct of the research scholar to argue that the Bombay high court was correct in not interfering with the suspension. 

The empowered committee decided against Ramadas, represented by senior advocate S Muralidhar, and found him in breach of the honour code, rules and regulation of TISS and banned him for two years. 

The Bombay high court on March 12 dismissed Ramadas' plea challenging his suspension by TISS following which he moved the top court. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Pahalgam attack: India likely to scrap Bangladesh tour
Pahalgam attack: India likely to scrap Bangladesh tour

'If India attacks Pakistan, Bangladesh should occupy seven states of North-East India.'

IPL 2025 Updates: SRH win toss, opt to field vs GT
IPL 2025 Updates: SRH win toss, opt to field vs GT

LIVE! If India attacks Pak, Bangladesh should...: Yunus' aide
LIVE! If India attacks Pak, Bangladesh should...: Yunus' aide

21 stranded Pak nationals enter Pak via Wagah border
21 stranded Pak nationals enter Pak via Wagah border

About 21 Pakistani nationals stranded at the Attari-Wagah border following the expiry of the Indian government's deadline for them to leave the country crossed over into Pakistan through the land route of the Integrated Check Post on...

'Delaying Military Action Would Keep Pakistan Anxious'
'Delaying Military Action Would Keep Pakistan Anxious'

'Surgical strikes or air strikes, or both, are likely on the table.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD